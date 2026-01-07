Delhi demolition drive: BJP condemns stone-pelting incident, says officials followed HC order

New Delhi, Jan 7 BJP leaders on Wednesday strongly condemned the stone-pelting incident that took place during a demolition drive near a mosque in Old Delhi, asserting that the action was carried out strictly against encroachments in accordance with a High Court order.

They said those responsible for creating chaos and attacking security personnel must be dealt with firmly under the law.

The incident occurred near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in the Turkman Gate area, close to the Ramlila Ground, where the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched an anti-encroachment operation to remove unauthorised structures from land adjoining the mosque and nearby areas, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court on November 12, 2025.

As the demolition process began, a large number of local residents gathered outside the mosque, raising slogans and protesting against the action. The situation soon escalated when some members of the crowd attempted to breach police barricades and started pelting stones at security personnel deployed at the site.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS, "I have been informed by the officials that this was a High Court order. The forces removed encroachments on government land. I am a resident of Old Delhi, and the people here are peace-loving. The removal was carried out strictly under the law and as per the High Court order."

"The local police are investigating the matter, and based on CCTV footage, appropriate action will be taken. The police are monitoring the case," he further said.

Minister Ashish Sood described the incident as unfortunate and said the demolition was carried out strictly under court directions.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Action was taken against commercial establishments near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque strictly as per court orders, but some anti-social elements protested and resorted to stone-pelting, which is unacceptable," Sood told reporters.

"The mosque remains completely safe, and the government has no role in the action, which is court-directed. Those involved in violence will face legal action, and people are urged to identify miscreants who incite such acts, as innocent youths ultimately suffer legal consequences," he added.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also underlined that the action was based on judicial orders.

"These are orders from the High Court, and the High Court's orders are being implemented. However, those who are doing such activities are wrong, and the police must take action against them. Whether it is an order from the High Court or the Supreme Court, it is the duty of the police and the government to enforce it," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said unauthorised encroachments must be removed irrespective of their nature.

"Certainly, action should be taken in cases where there is unauthorised encroachment, and such encroachments must be removed. If illegal constructions of mosques or wedding halls have been made in areas like the Ramlila Ground, the importance of the location must be respected, and such action should definitely be taken," he said.

Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said that any encroachment must be removed. "There is no question of caste, community, or religious sentiment in this matter. Anything that causes inconvenience to individuals or society should be addressed and removed," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR under sections related to rioting, assault on a government servant and obstruction of a public servant in the discharge of official duties.

The police said 10 individuals have been identified and detained, and searches are underway to trace others allegedly involved in the violence.

Further details in the case are awaited.

