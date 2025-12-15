Delhi: Dense Fog Triggers Flight Chaos, Dozens of IndiGo and Air India Flights Cancelled at IGI Airport

Delhi began Monday under thick fog and sharply reduced visibility, prompting major disruption at the capital’s airport. Authorities confirmed widespread cancellations as conditions deteriorated during the early hours. According to an official update, dozens of scheduled departures were scrapped, while a few incoming services were rerouted to alternate airports. Airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet cautioned travellers about delays and last-minute changes. The season’s first intense fog episode has covered the entire Delhi-NCR belt, affecting aviation activity beyond the capital. Several airports across northern India are reporting operational slowdowns due to similar winter weather conditions during early morning hours.

Delhi | Due to low visibility, 40 flights have been cancelled and 4 have been diverted so far: Delhi Airport — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2025

At 10:05 am, Delhi Airport stated that flight movements remained disturbed as dense fog persisted over runways and airspace. Officials emphasised that coordination is underway with airlines, ground handlers, and security agencies to assist stranded passengers. Support teams have been deployed across all terminals to manage queues, share updates, and ensure basic facilities. Earlier, airport authorities clarified that operations had not been fully suspended, though limitations remain. Aircraft lacking CAT III capability face a higher risk of delay or cancellation. CAT III systems enable safe landings in extremely poor visibility, including heavy fog conditions during challenging winter weather periods across India.

Airline data reflected the scale of disruption caused by the weather. IndiGo’s cancellation portal showed 36 flights grounded in Delhi, along with multiple services affected nationwide. Air India also withdrew 19 flights amid persistent low visibility. The Tata Group airline said foggy conditions across Delhi skies had impacted every carrier’s schedule. It added that safety remained the priority and services would restart once conditions improved. To reduce inconvenience, Air India proactively published a list of cancelled flights, aiming to spare passengers prolonged uncertainty and repeated rescheduling during adverse weather events across busy winter travel days for northern Indian air routes.

IndiGo posted travel advisory on X and wrote, "Travel Advisory Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules. Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have been cancelled to ensure safe and compliant operations through the rest of the day. •Impacted customers are being informed in advance via WhatsApp, and email. •The list of flights cancelled due to prevailing fog conditions is available here: https://tinyurl.com/3ytbxy5e •If your flight is impacted, you may rebook or claim a refund at http://goindigo.in/plan-b.html We understand how weather-related disruptions can affect your travel plans, especially during busy periods, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Our teams continue to closely monitor visibility conditions and will progressively restore normal operations as soon as it is safe to do so."

Travel Advisory



Dense fog continues to affect visibility at Delhi and other airports across Northern India, leading to delays and changes to flight schedules.



Prolonged low visibility during the morning hours has impacted air traffic movement, and as a result, some flights have… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 15, 2025

Air India shared the list of flights cancelled on X, "#TravelAdvisory Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty for our guests, some flights have been cancelled. We understand this may cause inconvenience, and our ground teams across airports are working round the clock to assist and support you. We request guests to check their latest flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html… before proceeding to the airport. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this situation. Flights cancelled so far: •AI2767 / 2768 •AI1787 / 1872 •AI1721 / 1837 •AI1701 / 1806 •AI1725 / 1860 •AI1745 / 1890 •AI1797 / 1838 •AI1703 / 1884 •AI2653 / 2808 •AI2469 / 2470 •AI866 •AI1737 / 1820 •AI1719 / 1844 •AI1785 / 1851 •AI2495 / 2496 •AI1715 / 1816 •AI3313 / 3314 •AI881 / 882 •AI2465 / 2880"

#TravelAdvisory



Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.



In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty… — Air India (@airindia) December 15, 2025

Also Read: Woman Hugging Lover Two Hours Before Wedding? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

The Civil Aviation Ministry responded by issuing a fog advisory covering airports throughout North India. Travellers were urged to confirm flight status with airlines before leaving home. Passengers were also advised to rely on official airport websites and mobile applications for real-time information. The ministry assured that airport teams and air traffic controllers are working continuously to reduce delays and manage congestion. Authorities emphasised patience as weather-related disruptions remain beyond human control. With fog expected to recur during winter mornings, officials stressed preparedness, coordination, and timely communication to limit inconvenience for passengers across northern regional air travel networks safely today.