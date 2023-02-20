Delhi-Deogarh IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat

New Delhi, Feb 20 An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Odisha's Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow after a bomb threat, which was later found to be a hoax call, an airline official said on Monday.

According to the official, the IndiGo flight 6E 6191 was checked thoroughly at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) and was cleared for take off 2.35 hours later.

An airport spokesperson said the flight landed safely at 12:20 p.m. and was taken to the isolation bay. Security personnel followed necessary checks to verify the threat which turned out to be a hoax.

The aircraft was released for onward journey at 2:55 p.m.

"IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today. All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff," IndiGo said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor