Delhi doctors see surge in hand, foot & mouth disease in young children

New Delhi, July 17 Monsoon is driving cases of a highly contagious hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) -- a common viral illness -- in young children in the national capital, said doctors here on Wednesday.

Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) predominantly affects infants and young children, and is characterised by a combination of symptoms including fever, sore throat, mouth sores, and a rash on the hands and feet.

The disease is caused by various enteroviruses, most commonly Coxsackievirus A16 and Enterovirus 71.

“We are seeing 4-5 cases every day, which is much higher than the average cases we used to see,” Dr Krishan Chugh, Principal Director and HOD, Paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told IANS.

He said, “Cases are particularly seen among children aged 1-7.”

The highly contagious disease typically begins with a fever, often accompanied by a sore throat and a general feeling of malaise.

It is followed by painful sores or blisters appearing in the mouth, on the palms of the hands, and soles of the feet.

These sores can be quite uncomfortable, making eating and drinking difficult for affected children.

The rash on the hands and feet may appear as small red spots or blisters. In some cases, particularly with Enterovirus 71, the disease can lead to more severe complications such as viral meningitis or encephalitis.

The virus spreads easily through close personal contact, respiratory droplets (coughing, sneezing), and contact with contaminated surfaces or faeces. This high level of contagiousness makes outbreaks common in settings where young children gather, such as daycares and schools.

“It is usually self-limiting and settles in two weeks or so. It is spread by close contact, respiratory droplets and skin contact. Treatment is most symptomatic and prevention is to avoid close contact and respiratory isolation,” Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant and head of Infectious Diseases at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

"The hot and humid weather creates an ideal environment for the virus to thrive, leading to this increase. It tends to peak in the rainy season,” added

Dr Poonam Sidana, Director- Neonatology & Paediatrics at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

In the last several days, there have been reports from Kerala of an epidemic sickness known as tomato fever. However, doctors note that it is a misleading term and is actually a hand, foot and mouth disease.

Dr Chugh called out parents and caregivers to be vigilant. “It's crucial to be aware of the symptoms, which include fever, mouth sores or blisters, and a rash on the hands and feet. We urge parents to seek immediate medical attention if they suspect their child has HFMD,” he said.

