Delhi Double Murder Case: Accused Arrested from Uttarakhand's Haldwani

Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of murdering his former live-in partner and a six-month-old baby in the Majnu Ka Tila area of north Delhi. The accused, identified as Nikhil, was tracked down and held in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. According to the reports, Nikhil allegedly murdered 22-year-old Sonal and an infant girl named Yashika by slitting their throats with a knife on Tuesday. After the attack, he attempted to take his own life at the scene but survived. He then fled to his hometown.

#BREAKING: In the Majnu Ka Tila double murder case, accused Nikhil was arrested from Haldwani, Uttarakhand by the Delhi Police. Accused Nikhil, a native of Haldwani, had attempted suicide at the crime scene after committing the murders pic.twitter.com/5uerWDZhT4 — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2025

A team from Delhi Police began a search operation and managed to trace and apprehend him in Uttarakhand. Efforts are underway to bring him back to the city for further questioning.

Read Also | Ahmedabad Demolition: Four Dargahs, One Temple Demolished in Sarkhej Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Preliminary reports suggest that Nikhil was previously in a relationship with Sonal. After a recent argument, she left him and began staying with a friend in Majnu Ka Tila. On the day of the incident, Sonal was alone at home with her friend’s baby.

Her friend had gone to pick up her elder daughter from school. During that time, Nikhil allegedly arrived at the house and attacked both Sonal and the infant with a knife before fleeing the scene.

This incident comes shortly after the recent killing of a mother and son in Lajpat Nagar.