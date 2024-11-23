Delhi: Drone Footage of Yamuna River Toxic Foam from Kalindi Kunj Sparks Concerns (Watch Video)

Delhi air pollution level is increasing day by day. Government has announced GRAP stage 3 to combact the pollution level in the area. The situation of Yamuna River is getting worse day by day. The drone visuals of toxic foam floating in the Kalindi Kunj area has created some serious concerns

This foam is a direct consequence of the high levels of pollutants, especially phosphates and ammonia, which are prevalent due to untreated sewage and industrial discharge into the river.

#WATCH | A layer of toxic foam and smog over Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi



Experts warn that exposure to this toxic foam can lead to various health problems. The froth contains harmful chemicals that can cause respiratory discomfort and skin irritations, particularly for individuals with pre-existing health conditions125. The Central Pollution Control Board has noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has also deteriorated, further compounding public health concerns as it dropped to 'Poor' levels during this period.