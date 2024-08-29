Delhi DTC Bus Fire Video: Moving Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Goes Into Flames in Jagatpuri, All Rescued

A DTC low-floor bus carrying around 50 passengers was completely gutted after catching fire in Delhi's Jagatpuri area on Thursday, August 29. According to the report, no passengers were injured in the incident as all were rescued shortly after the bus caught fire.



Station Officer of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Anoop Singh said a call was received at 9.42 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

DTC Bus Catches Fire

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, loaded with passengers, caught fire on August 29 in the Jagatpuri area of Delhi. The bus was stopped, and the passengers were evacuated after a bike rider alerted the bus driver. pic.twitter.com/WRfFyQRU18 — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) August 29, 2024

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit in the vehicle's air conditioning system, Singh said. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was en route to Seemapuri when the incident took place, he added.

DTC Bus Completely Gutted in Fire in Shahdara Area

VIDEO | #Delhi: A DTC bus was completely gutted after it caught fire in Shahdara area earlier today. #DelhiNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ujMIINWqJ1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2024

An eyewitness, Surender Bhola, said a biker noticed smoke coming from the bus engine. He alerted the bus driver, who immediately stopped the vehicle and instructed the passengers to get off, Bhola said. According to the eyewitness, there were around 50 passengers in the bus and all were rescued.

The incident caused a massive traffic jam at the Jagatpuri traffic light, affecting other commuters. Traffic police later managed to regulate the flow, the DFS officer said.