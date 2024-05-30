Delhi: E-rickshaw driver held for robbing & raping woman after drugging her

New Delhi, May 30 An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested in the national capital for allegedly robbing and raping a 25-year-old woman by drugging her, the police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Umer (24).

An official said that on May 26, the police received a call regarding a robbery near the Geeta Colony flyover loop, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, a woman in injured condition who was also profusely bleeding was found along with her son.

"The victim, a resident of Araria district in Bihar, was medically examined, and her statement was recorded," said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.K. Meena.

The woman informed the police that on May 26, she arrived at New Delhi Railway Station with her child and had to go to Punjab to meet her husband.

After disembarking at the railway station, she proceeded to Sadar Bazar for shopping.

"Around 6.30 p.m., she hired an e-rickshaw to return to New Delhi Railway Station. The e-rickshaw driver offered her a drink, which, after consuming it, caused her to lose consciousness," said the DCP.

Subsequently, the e-rickshaw driver took her to an isolated area where he assaulted and raped her even as the woman's 3-year-old son was present.

"When she resisted and attempted to call for help, the man hit her head with a brick, rendering her unconscious once again. Upon gaining senses, she discovered her mobile phone and Rs 3,000 in cash were missing," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that during the investigation, despite a lack of initial leads, the police diligently worked, forming multiple teams to check around 500 CCTVs along both the forward and backward routes of the complainant.

"The police teams meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas and identified a battery rickshaw. A thorough search was initiated to ascertain the owner of the rickshaw, resulting in the questioning of around 150 e-rickshaw owners/drivers," said the DCP.

Eventually, the focus narrowed on a specific e-rickshaw driver identified as Umer, residing in a 'jhuggi' behind LNJP Hospital.

"Umer was arrested on Wednesday. Subsequently, during the questioning, the woman's mobile phone and the rickshaw used in the crime were recovered on the instance of the accused," the DCP added.

