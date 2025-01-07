Delhi Election 2025: AAP Supremo Releases 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' Campaign Song (Watch Video)

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, on Tuesday released the party's campaign song for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with the schedule expected to be announced later in the day. The 3:29-minute track, titled "Phir Layenge Kejriwal," showcases the party's achievements during its tenure and aims to resonate with voters by stating the importance of continuity in governance.

The Election Commission (EC) is set to announce the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections later on Tuesday.

Watch:

Phir Layenge Kejriwal 🎺🎶



Our Campaign Song - Out Now ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/41fwimC1Qj — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 7, 2025

Speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal said, "One of our songs was launched in 2015, then another in 2020, and now this one has been launched in 2025. I know you were all waiting for it. Play this song everywhere, dance to it, and promote it widely."

The Delhi Assembly elections are set to be held in February 2025, with the current term ending on February 15, 2025. The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule by 2 pm today.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned as Delhi's Chief Minister on September 17, 2024. Following his arrest in a liquor policy case last year, Kejriwal stated he would not return to the post unless the people gave him a "certificate of honesty" and helped AAP secure victory in the upcoming Delhi polls.

