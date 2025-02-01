Delhi Election 2025: Amit Shah Slams AAP, Calls Delhi Government 3G Sarkar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the people of Delhi would oust the ruling party in the upcoming election results. Referring to the AAP government in Delhi as a "3G sakraar," Shah criticized the party, stating that it stood for "Ghotale wali Sarkar" (corrupt government), "Ghuspaithiyon ko panah dene wali Sarkar" (government sheltering infiltrators), and "Ghaple karne wali Sarkar" (government involved in scams).

Amit Shah stated that there was a strong wave against the AAP in Delhi. Addressing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's decision to contest from a different seat, Shah suggested that the party was already aware of its impending defeat. He further claimed that nearly 26 out of the 52 AAP MLAs, who were not given tickets, also believed they would lose the elections.

"I came to Mustafabad after seeing a huge wave against Aam Aadmi Party in the entire Delhi. Aath tareekh ko Dilli wale AAP ko jhaadu lagakar (AAP will be wiped out by the people of Delhi on the February 8). They also know that they are going to lose. Manish Sisodia changed his seat. 26 out of 52 AAP MLAs were not given tickets, they also know the party is losing in Delhi," Shah said while addressing a rally in Sonia Vihar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a jibe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the pollution in the Yamuna River. Shah remarked that BJP members had created a cutout of Kejriwal, suggesting that if he were to take a dip in the polluted river, he would have to be admitted to AIIMS due to the river's contamination.

"Arvind Kejriwal said he will clean River Yamuna, Chhath Pooja will be done well and he will take a dip in the river, but he didn't. BJP people made the cut out of Kejriwal take a dip in the Yamuna, after which it had to be admitted to AIIMS given the pollution in Yamuna. He is making excuses that the Haryana government is mixing poison in the river. We will make Delhi pollution-free and fulfil the promise of making Sports University," Shah said.

