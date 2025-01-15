Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal To File Nomination Papers From New Delhi Constituency Today

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming elections from the New Delhi Assembly constituency on Wednesday, party leaders announced. Kejriwal, joined by women supporters, will submit his papers following a visit to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple and Valmiki Mandir in the New Delhi area, they added.

Kejriwal, who has held the New Delhi seat since 2013, is facing competition from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in the upcoming elections.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

