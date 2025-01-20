Delhi Election 2025: BJP Files Complaint Against AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal for Distributing Chairs in New Delhi Constituency

BJP's New Delhi candidate, Parvesh Verma, has lodged a complaint with both the police and election authorities against his AAP counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal. The complaint accuses Kejriwal of breaching the model code of conduct by allegedly distributing chairs to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) within the constituency.

The complaint was filed on Sunday by Sandeep Singh, the election agent of Parvesh Verma.

According to the complaint, Kejriwal sent his party worker to distribute chairs to local resident welfare associations (RWA), thereby influencing voters ahead of the February 5 elections.

Voting for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will take place on February 5, with the vote counting scheduled for February 8. The election features a triangular contest, with the BJP and Congress seeking to prevent the AAP from securing a third consecutive term in power.