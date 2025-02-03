Delhi Election 2025: Campaigning Ends for February 5 Polls; Election Commission Issues Exit Poll Guidelines

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on February 3 (Monday), ahead of the polling scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8. On the final day of campaigning, senior leaders from various political parties made efforts to connect with the public. A total of 1.56 crore voters in Delhi are set to cast their ballots on February 5.

Exit Poll Restrictions for Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission has imposed restrictions on the display of exit poll results for the Delhi Assembly elections. As per the directive, exit polls will be prohibited from 7 am to 6:30 pm on February 5. The Chief Electoral Officer's office in Delhi has issued an official order regarding the matter. The public has been notified through notification no. 576/exit/2025/SDR/Part-I dated January 22, 2025, emphasizing that the display of exit polls, opinion polls, or any other election surveys through print or electronic media, or any other platform, will be restricted during this period.

Polling Booths and Voter Details for Delhi Assembly Elections

A total of 13,766 polling booths have been set up across Delhi for the upcoming elections, as announced by the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. The electorate comprises 83.76 lakh male voters, 72.36 lakh female voters, and 1,267 transgender voters. Additionally, 733 polling stations have been specifically reserved for persons with disabilities.

Security Measures for Delhi Assembly Elections

In preparation for the elections, the Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces in Delhi. Along with this, 19,000 home guards and 35,626 Delhi Police personnel have been assigned to ensure security during the polling process.