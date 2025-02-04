Delhi Election 2025: FIR Filed Against CM Atishi for Alleged Model Code of Conduct Violation

Delhi Police filed an FIR on Tuesday against Chief Minister Atishi, the AAP candidate from Kalkaji, for allegedly breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing public servants while they were performing their duties, according to an official statement.

"We have registered an FIR against Kalkaji AAP candidate at the Govindpuri Police Station under various sections and further investigation is under process," said the police officer.

He added that the action was taken after the AAP candidate was found at Fateh Singh Marg with 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles. The police instructed them to vacate the area in accordance with MCC guidelines, but the group obstructed an officer from carrying out his duties, the official said.

चुनाव आयोग भी ग़ज़ब है!



रमेश बिधूड़ी जी के परिवार के सदस्य खुले-आम आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। उन पर कोई एक्शन नहीं।



मैंने शिकायत कर के पुलिस और @ECISVEEP को बुलाया, और इन्होंने मेरे ऊपर केस दर्ज कर दिया!



राजीव कुमार जी: आप चुनावी प्रक्रिया कि कितनी धज्जियां उड़ायेंगे https://t.co/UlRiBzbELV — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 4, 2025

In a post on X, Atishi criticized the Election Commission, accusing BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members of openly engaging in "hooliganism" without any action being taken, while a case was filed against her.