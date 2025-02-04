Delhi Election 2025: Over 1,000 MCC Violation Cases Registered, 34,250 Detained, Says Police

Delhi Police have registered 1,076 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and detained or arrested 34,250 individuals, an official reported on Tuesday. These cases were filed between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and February 3, the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, with voting scheduled for Wednesday.

To ensure a smooth election process, the police have ramped up surveillance at border checkpoints and carried out crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs.

The Delhi Police reported that between January 7 and February 3, a total of 1,076 cases were registered for MCC violations, resulting in the arrest of 34,250 individuals under various legal provisions. According to a statement, 491 people were apprehended for possessing illegal firearms, while 469 unlicensed weapons and 513 cartridges were seized during the operations.

The police also seized Rs 11,36,55,697 in cash and recovered 0.850 kg gold and 37.39 kg silver during this period, the statement added. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for Wednesday, with the results set to be announced on Saturday.



