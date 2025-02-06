Delhi Election 2025: Over 1,090 Cases of Alleged Model Code of Conduct Violations Registered

Over 1,090 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations have been registered in Delhi since its enforcement on January 7, an official said on Thursday. Between January 7 and February 5, authorities arrested or detained a total of 35,020 individuals under various provisions of preventive action and other acts, according to an official statement.

Delhi Police have registered 1,098 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and seized 472 illegal firearms along with 534 cartridges, arresting 496 individuals under the Arms Act, according to an official statement.

Additionally, authorities have confiscated 1,14,699 litres of liquor, leading to 1,423 arrests, and seized 206.712 kg of drugs worth over ₹77.9 crore, along with more than 1,200 banned injections, resulting in 179 arrests.

Law enforcement agencies have also recovered ₹11.70 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.