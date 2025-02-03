Delhi Election 2025: Over 150 Paramilitary Companies, 30,000 Police Personnel Deployed for Security Ahead of Assembly Polls

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will see the deployment of over 150 paramilitary force companies and more than 30,000 police personnel across the city to ensure security, an official confirmed on Monday. Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) and In-charge of the Election Cell, detailed the security arrangements for the February 5 polls while discussing the preparations for the national capital.

"All Delhi Police personnel are committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections. The pre-poll arrangements have already been made," he said.

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls will conclude at 5 pm on Monday, marking the start of the mandatory silence period ahead of voting on February 5. The BJP has planned 22 roadshows and rallies to strengthen its bid to regain power, while the AAP remains confident of winning a third consecutive term, relying on its welfare-driven governance model.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a total of 1.56 crore voters are eligible to vote across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Of these, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters. To ensure accessibility, 733 polling stations have been set up for persons with disabilities.