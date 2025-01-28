Delhi Election 2025: Over 770 Model Code of Conduct Violation Cases Registered Ahead of Polls

Delhi has registered more than 770 cases of alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the February 5 assembly elections, an official stated on Tuesday. These cases, filed between January 7, when the MCC came into effect, and January 27, have resulted in the arrest of 24,081 individuals under various legal provisions, including those related to the Excise Act.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly polls, the police have ramped up vigilance at border checkpoints and launched crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor, and drugs. According to a statement, Delhi Police has registered 774 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, confiscating 374 illegal firearms and 453 cartridges.

Additionally, the authorities have seized 68,636 litres of liquor valued at over Rs 12 crore, 158.126 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 72 crore, and over 1,200 banned injections. Law enforcement agencies have also seized Rs 7.60 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement added.