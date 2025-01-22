Delhi Election 2025: PM Modi to Address BJP's Booth-Level Workers Today Ahead of Assembly Polls

PM Modi will provide tips to booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in the capital. He will address them through video conferencing as part of the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme. Kuljeet Singh Chahal, national coordinator of the NaMo App and BJP leader, confirmed that Modi will interact with the workers at 1 pm on Wednesday.

Under the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme, party workers from 13,033 booths across all 256 wards in Delhi will hear the Prime Minister's message via video call. According to Chahal, some workers will also have the opportunity to engage in a conversation with Modi.

BJP's election in-charge for Delhi, Baijayant Panda, co-incharge Alka Gurjar, Atul Garg, Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva, along with all MPs, MLAs, and councillors from the national capital, will also attend the programme.

"All the 70 candidates of the BJP and its allies, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), fielded in the polls and members of the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat broadcast team will also participate in the programme," Chahal said.

The voting for the elections is slated to be held on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.