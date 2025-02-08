Delhi Election 2025 Results: Security Tightened As Counting of Votes To Begin Soon (Watch Video)

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Security measures have been intensified across Delhi as the vote counting process for the 70-member Legislative Assembly is set to begin on Saturday. Authorities deployed security personnel outside multiple counting centers to ensure a smooth process.

#WATCH | Delhi | Security heightened at the counting centre as the counting of votes for #DelhiAssemblyElection2025 is going to be conducted on 8th February. Visuals from a counting centre in Meerabai DSEU Maharani Bagh Campus. pic.twitter.com/8KP1kOq1SQ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party while Aam Aadmi Party is expected to trail. The Congress party is projected to perform poorly. However, AAP leaders dismissed the exit polls and expressed confidence in retaining power.

Key battles include the New Delhi constituency, where AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faces Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is contesting against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress candidate Alka Lamba.

The campaign witnessed sharp exchanges between leaders of the three parties. Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Friday refuted claims by Kejriwal, who alleged that the Election Commission had not provided booth-wise voting data.

The poll body stated that the Conduct of Election Rules 1961 had been followed in full compliance. It emphasized that all presiding officers had furnished the account of votes recorded in Form 17C to polling agents on the day of polling, February 5.

Kejriwal alleged on Friday that the Election Commission refused to upload Form 17C, which provides booth-wise voting data. In response, AAP created a website to upload the data from all assembly constituencies.

According to Rule 49S of the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, presiding officers must prepare an account of votes recorded in Form 17C at the close of polling. The rule also mandates that a copy be provided to polling agents present.

The Election Commission has reiterated that the process was conducted transparently and as per legal provisions.