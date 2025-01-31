Delhi election: App to help voters see length of queues outside polling booths

New Delhi, Jan 31 Voters in the national capital, during the February 5 Assembly elections, will be able to check the length of the queue outside each polling station on an app, the Chief Electoral Office, Delhi, said on Friday.

"For the first time in the country, an artificial intelligence-based Queue Management System will allow voters to monitor real-time crowd levels at polling centres on election day," said Delhi CEO R. Alice Vaz.

Often, voters leave without casting their ballots due to long queues. However, with this app, they can access live crowd updates, helping them to plan their visit, she said.

The app's primary benefit is that it saves voters time by reducing the need to wait in long queues, thus, increasing the turnout of Delhities to vote.

The app 'Delhi Election - 2025 QMS' is available in the Google Play Store, she said.

Apart from the new queue management system, the Delhi election office has also introduced a colour-code scheme for easy booth identification. The electoral slips distributed to voters bear a circular, coloured sticker. Each voter's polling booth shall also bear the same colour.

"All District Election Officers will set up polling stations following a colour code. The Specific colour code assigned to a particular polling station will be parted in the Voter Information Slip which is being distributed to voters. This initiative aims to reduce confusion, minimise delays, and ensure a smoother voting process on Election Day," said an official.

The colour coding will help voters to easily find their designated polling stations in multiple booth premises, she said.

Sharing details of poll-related complaints filed by the public, the CEO said, "The cVIGIL app has received a total of 5,244 complaints to date, with the highest number of complaints reported from North District (1,049) and the lowest from Shahdara (136)."

"The app continues to serve as a crucial tool for citizens to report Model Code of Conduct violations during elections, ensuring swift action by authorities," she said.

Maintaining efficiency, the average response time for all complaints stood at 35 minutes, significantly outperforming the permissible limit of 100 minutes.

Meanwhile, the final tally of electors in Delhi stands at 1,56,14.000. A total of 83.76 lakh males, 72.36 lakh females and 2.39 lakh first-time voters aged between 18-19 years will be voting, among others.

A total of 13,766 polling stations have been set up at 2,696 locations in the city.

At least 97,955 personnel and 8,715 volunteers will be deployed for the smooth conduct of the election. A total of 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 Home Guards will be pressed into service.

