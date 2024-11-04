Delhi: Election for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Delhi MCD to Be Held on THIS Date

Delhi (November 4, 2024): Elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will take place on November 14, as per an official order released by the civic body. These elections have been postponed since April of this year.

The election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Delhi MCD will be held on November 14 pic.twitter.com/r8xnl6WCwC — IANS (@ians_india) November 4, 2024

The official order specifies that the election will occur at 2:00 PM in the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium at the civic center. Additionally, the regular November session of the MCD House, along with postponed sessions from January and May to September, will be held on the same day from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM.