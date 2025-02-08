Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Set to Form Govt After 27 Years, Amit Shah Declares End of 'Rule of Lies'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Saturday that the "rule of lies" in Delhi has come to an end, marking the beginning of a new era of development and trust. His statement came as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in Delhi after a gap of 27 years.

The rule of lies has ended in Delhi. This is the defeat of arrogance and anarchy. This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modiji, BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world, said Amit Shah in a post X.

दिल्ली में झूठ के शासन का अंत हुआ है... यह अहंकार और अराजकता की हार है।



यह ‘मोदी की गारंटी’ और मोदी जी के विकास के विजन पर दिल्लीवासियों के विश्वास की जीत है।



इस प्रचंड जनादेश के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार।



मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भाजपा अपने सभी वादे पूरे कर दिल्ली को… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be mislead by repeated false promises. The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes. Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji, he further said in a post X.

दिल्लीवासियों ने बता दिया कि जनता को बार-बार झूठे वादों से गुमराह नहीं किया जा सकता। जनता ने अपने वोट से गंदी यमुना, पीने का गंदा पानी, टूटी सड़कें, ओवरफ्लो होते सीवरों और हर गली में खुले शराब के ठेकों का जवाब दिया है।



दिल्ली में मिली इस भव्य जीत के लिए अपना दिन-रात एक करने वाले… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 8, 2025

The BJP is currently leading with 48 seats, while the AAP has 22. Congress has failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive term. According to the Election Commission, the BJP has won five seats, with Rekha Gupta (Shalimar Bagh), Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Rajouri Garden), Chandan Kumar Choudhary (Sangam Vihar), Tilak Ram Gupta (Tri Nagar), and Umang Bajaj (Rajinder Nagar) emerging victorious.