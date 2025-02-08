Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Storms Back to Power in National Capital as AAP Faces Defeat

AAP faced a major setback in the Delhi Assembly elections as the party trailed with just 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead, securing 48 seats to surpass the majority mark. In a stunning defeat for AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost his re-election bid from the New Delhi constituency to former BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who had previously been withheld from contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the party's disappointing performance, one AAP leader managed to retain her seat.

Kejriwal lost by approximately 4,000 votes, with Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit finishing third. This result reignites debates over the rift between AAP and Congress, key members of the struggling INDIA alliance, raising questions about whether a coalition could have helped Kejriwal keep his seat.

In another blow to AAP, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was narrowly defeated by BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in the Jangpura constituency, losing by just 600 votes.



