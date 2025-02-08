Delhi Election Results 2025: CM Atishi Wins, Retains Kalkaji Seat

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi has managed to retain the Kalkaji seat in South Delhi, despite the BJP's significant victory in the national capital and the surprising defeats of several prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The 43-year-old leader, who won the seat in 2020, secured her position against BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

An Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes Scholar, Atishi has been a key figure in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) flagship initiative to revamp education in Delhi's schools before ascending to the position of Chief Minister. She took over the top post after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stepped down following his bail in a corruption case tied to Delhi's now-repealed liquor policy.

Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi played a crucial role in articulating the party's stance at events and through media interactions. With both Kejriwal and Sisodia losing their poll battles today, Ms. Atishi is poised to play a pivotal role in the Delhi Assembly.

Five hours into the counting, the BJP is on track for a decisive victory in the national capital, currently leading in 47 seats. The AAP stands at 23 seats, while the Congress has failed to secure any, marking a hat-trick of zero-seat performances since 2015.