Delhi electorate sends clear message: AAP’s leadership defeated over ‘corruption’ scandals

New Delhi, Feb 8 The Delhi election outcome on Saturday delivered a major body blow to both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supremo Arvind Kejriwal. After a decade-long dominance, Kejriwal and his party have suffered a massive defeat, as the BJP is set to clinch a historic victory in Delhi after decades. Interestingly, the Congress, which is called the grand old party, is faced with yet another dismal performance, and it is on track to record its third consecutive zero-seat result in the capital.

While the vote count is underway, the BJP has won or is leading in 48 out of 70 seats, and the AAP has clinched or is ahead only in 22. The AAP’s dramatic fall has taken down its top leadership, with Kejriwal having lost his seat in New Delhi and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being defeated in Jangpura. However, Chief Minister Atishi managed to hold her seat in Kalkaji, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

Kejriwal’s loss to BJP's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi assembly seat highlights a significant shock for the AAP. Political observers have attributed the AAP's defeat to widespread allegations of corruption against its leaders such as Kejriwal and Sisodia. With Kejriwal and Sisodia facing charges in the Delhi excise scam, voters have apparently delivered a verdict against the party's leaders, rejecting their integrity.

The public sentiment seems to have been swayed by Kejriwal’s own words in September last year, when he had promised, after his release from Tihar Jail, to resign if the public deemed him dishonest. "I will resign in two days. I will seek the people’s opinion on my honesty, and until they respond, I will not occupy the Chief Minister’s chair. I will only resume the position of Chief Minister, with Sisodia as Deputy Chief Minister, if the people affirm our integrity."

The resounding defeat seems to suggest that voters have decisively rejected his leadership, sending a strong message that they do not consider him and Sisodia honest, according to political analysts. Sisodia, who switched his constituency from Patparganj to Jangpura, faced the same fate, losing by a slim margin.

The AAP had established itself as a major force in Delhi politics, particularly after its sweeping victory in the 2015 elections, where it won 67 out of 70 seats. However, its trajectory took a downturn in recent years, with disappointing performances in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. Kejriwal’s party is now facing scrutiny over its involvement in corruption scandals, including the excise scam, which has overshadowed its previous anti-corruption stance.

Kejriwal’s shocking defeat from New Delhi could have far-reaching political implications, signalling a possible existential crisis for his party. Once seen as an agent of change, Kejriwal's image has been tarnished by corruption allegations. The anti-corruption message that initially gained him widespread support now appears to have backfired. The party's role in the excise scam, coupled with speculation about its use of illicit funds for election campaigns in other states, has dented its credibility.

AAP’s poor showings in Delhi elections and other polls too - like its failure to win a single seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its underperformance in Punjab - suggest a major crisis in store for it.

