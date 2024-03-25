Delhi: Electric shock during Holi celebrations injures 6; hospitalised
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2024 07:59 PM2024-03-25T19:59:59+5:302024-03-25T20:00:06+5:30
New Delhi, March 25 Six persons were injured here on Monday after receiving an electric shock from a high-tension wire during Holi celebration on the rooftop of a house in the national capital's Ganesh Nagar area, an official said.
The injured individuals have been hospitalised. Among them, the condition of three persons, including a woman, is said to be serious.
A senior police officer said that a call regarding the incident was received at around 12 p.m. at Mandawali police station, after which a police team rushed to the spot.
"The injured were shifted to hospital where they are undergoing treatment," said the official.
