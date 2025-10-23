Delhi Encounter: Four Most-Wanted Bihar Gangsters of Sigma Gang Killed in Late-Night Shootout on Bahadur Shah Marg (Watch Video)

In a dramatic late-night encounter, four most-wanted gangsters from Bihar were killed in a police shootout on Bahadur Shah Marg in Rohini during a joint operation by the Delhi Crime Branch and Bihar Police. The slain gangsters—identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21)—were members of the notorious Sigma Gang, long involved in extortion, contract killings, and organised crime across Bihar. The encounter broke out around 2:20 am on Thursday when police teams attempted to intercept the accused, who opened fire in a bid to escape. Law enforcement officials retaliated, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. All four sustained serious bullet injuries and were rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Acting on precise intelligence that the gang was plotting a major criminal act ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint police team set up a trap in the area. When officers attempted to intercept the suspects, they allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. The exchange of gunfire was brief but intense. All four accused suffered bullet injuries and were immediately taken to a Rohini hospital, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Police said the men were wanted in multiple cases across Bihar, including murders and armed robberies. Senior officers from both Delhi Police and Bihar Police later inspected the site, while forensic experts and crime scene teams collected evidence. A detailed investigation is ongoing, confirmed DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav.

Wanted in Heinous Crimes

According to Delhi Police sources, the gangsters were wanted in multiple serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion, and conspiracy. Their leader, Ranjan Pathak, carried a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest and was accused in at least eight cases, including five high-profile murders in Sitamarhi and nearby districts of Bihar. Police said the gang had been operating for nearly seven years and was attempting to regroup in Delhi to evade Bihar Police surveillance.

Pathak’s Open Challenge to Police

Officials also revealed that Pathak had been taunting law enforcement through social media and audio messages. In one recently recovered clip, he allegedly discussed a major criminal conspiracy linked to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. This digital trail helped police trace the gang’s hideout and plan the joint operation.

Aftermath and Investigation

Following the encounter, the area was sealed off, and forensic teams collected evidence from the scene. Authorities believe the Sigma Gang had been expanding its network beyond Bihar, and investigators are now working to identify other members and associates connected to their operations.

Police sources described the encounter as a significant breakthrough against organised crime and said further action is underway to dismantle the gang’s remaining links.