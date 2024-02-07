Delhi Excise Case: Court Verdict on ED Plea Against Arvind Kejriwal Due Today at 4 PM

A Delhi court is set to deliver its verdict at 4:00 PM today on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The complaint alleges non-compliance with summons in the ongoing money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

I am posting the matter for order at 4 PM," said Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra. The judge reserved the order following the conclusion of arguments by the ED

On February 3, the ED filed a fresh complaint against Kejriwal for failing to comply with its summons. Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had previously written to the ED, denouncing the summonses as "illegal and politically motivated," claiming they aimed to hinder his election campaign.