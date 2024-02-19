Delhi Excise Policy: AAP Asks Agency To Wait for Court Order Before Fresh Notice

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal failed to attend the Enforcement Directorate's summons for questioning regarding a money laundering case associated with the excise policy issue. His party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), denounced the summons as illegal, emphasizing that the ED should await the court's decision rather than persistently issuing summonses to Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has faced six summonses from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) thus far. Earlier this month, the agency sought intervention from a city court after Kejriwal failed to appear for multiple summonses in connection with the case. Addressing reporters at the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal stated that responses to the ED were being provided in accordance with the law.

We are replying as per the law. Now, ED has filed a case in the court and they should wait for the decision of the court before issuing any fresh summons, he said. On Saturday, the Rouse Avenue court had granted exemption to Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with the complaint filed by the central agency.

The application moved by Kejriwal’s counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March. He will physically appear before the court on the next date of hearing on March 16, it said.