Delhi excise policy case: Govt's loss of Rs 581 cr was diverted as profit to accused, says ED
By IANS | Published: February 2, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-02-02T21:30:04+5:30 2023-02-02T21:35:23+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 2 The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its supplementary chargesheet filed in connection with the excise policy case that the Delhi government lost revenues of about Rs 581 crore by providing a margin of 12 per cent to private wholesalers
