Delhi Excise Policy Case: SC Agrees To Hear Manish Sisodia’s Bail Pleas

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear AAP leader Manish Sisodia's requests for bail in cases involving corruption and money laundering connected to the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

Under the leadership of Justice B R Gavai, a bench has called for responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding Manish Sisodia's appeals, scheduling the hearing for July 29th.

The bench, which includes Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice K V Viswanathan, was considering Sisodia’s requests for bail and an application to reinitiate his petitions in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the excise policy.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28 of the previous year. The issue pertains to purported corruption and money laundering in the development and implementation of the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which has since been annulled.