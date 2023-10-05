Delhi Excise Policy case: SC clarifies question was not to implicate AAP

New Delhi, Oct 5 While hearing the bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna clarified that the bench's query was a legal question and not to implicate anyone.

"We want to clarify that our question yesterday was not to implicate anyone. Suppose if as per the prosecution if A is not being prosecuted can B or C be prosecuted? " he asked, adding that the query was posed in this context.

The Supreme Court resumed hearing Sisodia’s bail applications in relation to cases against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged Excise Policy case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V.N Bhatti heard the pleas.

After taking the bench through the evidence and statements of the approver, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concluded by drawing the court's attention to media headlines that said that the apex court had asked why the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not named in the PMLA case by the ED.

Singhvi expressed concern over the "distortion" of the bench's query by the headlines of prominent media channels and newspapers.

He informed the bench about news channels saying that AAP will be named in the court based on these statements.

Justice Khanna said that he was also aware of that but media headlines don't affect the apex court's decision.

On the news reports regarding AAP being named in the PMLA case, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju representing the ED, clarified that when questioned by the media earlier, he had only said: "If there is evidence we will not spare anybody,"

While listening to Sisodia's bail plea, the bench on Wednesday had asked ED why AAP was not made an accused when the whole case was about the party being a beneficiary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor