Delhi Excise Policy Case: ‘What Material Do You Have To Show K Kavitha’s Involvement’, SC Asks Probe Agencies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to show what "material" they had to prove that BRS leader K Kavitha Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan heard BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, currently under investigation by the CBI and the ED. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Kavitha, argued for bail, asserting that the investigations by both agencies had already been completed.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing K Kavitha, requested bail by stating that the investigations against her by the CBI and the ED have already been concluded. He also cited the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who is a co-accused in the same cases. However, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the investigating agencies, alleged that Kavitha had destroyed or formatted her mobile phone, which, according to him, amounted to tampering with evidence.

Rohatgi termed the allegation "bogus". "What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime," the bench asked Raju. The hearing in the matter is underway. The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested K Kavitha, 46, at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, followed by her arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11 while she was in Tihar Jail. Kavitha has denied all the allegations against her.