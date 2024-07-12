Delhi Excise Policy CBI Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal Till July 25
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 12, 2024 02:28 PM2024-07-12T14:28:14+5:302024-07-12T14:28:30+5:30
A Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Friday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal until July 25 in the alleged money laundering linked to the Delhi excise policy CBI case.