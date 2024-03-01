Delhi excise policy matter: Court permits YSRCP MP's son Raghav Magunta to turn approver in CBI's case

New Delhi, March 1 A court here has granted Raghav Magunta, son of YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh's Ongole, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, permission to become an approver in the CBI's case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy matter.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court issued the order allowing Raghav's application seeking court's approval to turn approver and receive a pardon in the case.

Raghav, who recently got anticipatory bail from the court, was not specifically named as an accused in the FIR related to the case. Moreover, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed that Raghav cooperated with the probe, providing vital information during his questioning.

The court, noting the absence of evidence suggesting Raghav's influence on any witnesses, granted him anticipatory bail. Recently, Raghav also became the approver in the money laundering case associated with the Delhi excise policy, under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Previously, Delhi-based businessman Dinesh Arora had been declared an approver in the CBI's investigation of the excise policy case.

Raghav Magunta, identified as the owner of liquor manufacturing units under M/S Enrica Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Chennai, was found to control retail zones under M/S Magunta Agro Farms Pvt Ltd, contravening the Excise Policy 2021-22 regulations.

The ED alleged that Raghav, as part of the 'South Group', facilitated payments amounting to approximately Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

