Delhi excise policy scam: Court extends custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh till October 13

A Delhi court on Tuesday (10 October) extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh until 13 October in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-abolished Delhi liquor excise policy 2020-21.Special Judge M.K. Nagpal passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought further custody of AAP leader by another five days on the grounds that he is not cooperating. The agency also accused his close associate Sarvesh Mishra of non-cooperation.

Sanjay Singh was arrested on October 4, after a day-long questioning by the ED officials at his Delhi residence. Later, on October 5, the special court sent the AAP leader to ED custody till October 10, 2023. He was second person from AAP to be arrested in over a year in alleged Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.Earlier, Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, was first arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023 for his alleged role in the scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same.