Delhi excise scam case: Court extends verdict on Sanjay Singh's bail plea to Dec 21

New Delhi, Dec 12 A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred its decision on the bail petition of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case related to the excise policy scam, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue courts reserved its judgement for December 21, following an extensive hearing involving arguments from both sides.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Singh, contended that the Enforcement Directorate had not summoned the accused for questioning until October 4, the day of his arrest.

He emphasised that his client seeks bail, asserting its constitutional significance, rather than seeking dismissal of the case.

The defence also highlighted apparent "contradictions of statements" made by Dinesh Arora, an initially accused turned approver in the case.

The ED alleges that Singh maintained a close association with Arora since 2017, as corroborated by Arora's statements and call records. Its remand note claims Singh's involvement in a conspiracy to illicitly collect kickbacks from liquor groups operating under the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The court also learned of close associations between Singh's aides - Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra - and Arora.

Singh's defence countered, asserting that the evidence against the AAP leader had been manipulated.

During the recent court session, the ED opposed Singh's bail plea, contending that the investigation was ongoing and releasing him could jeopardise the probe, potentially leading to tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

In response, the court instructed the ED to submit any written arguments within the next two days. On Monday, the court extended the judicial custody of Singh till December 21.

It also granted permission to Singh to appear before the Parliament’s Privilege committee to file his submissions in breach of a privilege matters. Singh had to appear before the committee on October 5, but was arrested by the ED on October following day-long searches at his residence here.

According to ED sources, the financial probe agency filed a 60-page charge sheet against Singh, alleging that Singh was involved in conspiracy, money laundering and helping the accused. The ED has also named one more person as accused in the chargesheet, however, they have not revealed the name so far.

Singh’s arrest was the second big arrest in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The ED had also arrested AAP communication incharge Vijay Nair in the case.

The liquor scam case pertains to allegations that the AAP-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The AAP has strongly refuted the charge and accused the BJP government at centre of indulging in political vendetta.

