Delhi excise scam: Court to pronounce order on CBI's plea to convert accused Dinesh Arora to 'witness' today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is likely to pronounce its order on Monday on the CBI's application to convert accused Dinesh Arora to a witness and seek an approver status for him in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal who is hearing the matter today said that he is going through the application moved before him by the CBI and he will also be passing an order to make the proceedings in camera.

During the hearing, Dinesh Arora took the oath of honesty to say the truth and said he was ready to give voluntary disclosure about his involvement in the alleged offences. "I have earlier cooperated during the investigation of the case by the CBI. I have also made certain statements before the IO in this regard," Arora said.

The CBI moved a plea in a Delhi court on Monday under 306 CrPC to make accused businessman Dinesh Arora a witness in the Delhi excise policy case.

A few days ago, the same court granted anticipatory bail to Dinesh Arora after the CBI didn't oppose the bail plea in the case.

The court noted that CBI in its reply against the anticipatory bail plea, stated that the applicant has supported the investigation and disclosed certain facts which are vital for the investigation; hence, the CBI has no objection if the anticipatory bail is granted to the applicant by this court.

The court further noted that, though, from the contents of the reply filed by CBI, no immediate apprehensions about the arrest of the applicant, in this case, appear to be made out, but still, keeping in view the fact that the applicant is one of the accused who is named in the FIR and further keeping in view the fact that he is stated to have made some statements before the Investigation Officer (IO) which are self-inculpatory in nature.

It is directed that in the event that the applicant is required to be arrested in this case in the future, he shall be released on bail on furnishing of a personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the IO.

Arora's anticipatory bail application was moved when Vijay Nair was arrested by the CBI and Sameer Mahendru was arrested by the ED.

Later CBI arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi.

On September 27, CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair, former CEO of event management company Only Much Louder, during an investigation concerning the Delhi excise policy scam.In August, CBI registered a case in the excise policy scam and issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against eight private persons named as accused in the case.

Among the accused public servants are Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the then Excise Commissioner Arva Gopi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar.

The others are Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales; Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit Group; Buddy Retail and its director Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora, Mahadev Liquors, its authorised signatory Sunny Marwah and Arjun Pandey.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor