Delhi excise scam: SC asks CBI to file its reply to businessman Amandeep Dhall’s bail plea

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file its reply to the bail plea filed by Amandeep Singh Dhall, director of Brindco Sales Private Ltd and an accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

"The counter affidavit be filed within four days with advance copy to the counsel for petitioner. Post the matter on October 25," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the petitioner, said that Dhall had secured bail in the money laundering case but remains behind bars in the corruption case linked to the liquor policy scam. Singhvi anticipated that if Dhall is released on bail in the excise policy scam, he may be arrested on allegations of influencing the money laundering probe.

The CBI said that it will file its reply in the matter and will place on record the FIR, lodged in August last year, against Dhall and his father for allegedly giving Rs 5 crore to a chartered accountant for arranging help in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in respect of the money laundering probe linked to the excise policy scam.

To this, Singhvi said: "The persons who are alleged to be bribed in the Directorate of Enforcement are neither the investigating officer nor connected with the liquor scam case. It is only an FIR, there is no arrest and no charge sheet has been filed so far."

The apex court posted Dhall's bail plea for hearing on October 25 and in the meantime, asked the CBI to file its counter affidavit with an advance to the counsel for the petitioner.

The Delhi High Court, in June this year, had dismissed Dhall’s plea for regular bail in the corruption case registered by the CBI. It had noted Dhall’s alleged role in the conspiracy and his involvement in issuing additional credit notes worth Rs 4.97 crore, as corroborated by witness statements and the approver, Dinesh Arora. It also pointed out Dhall’s alleged criminal conspiracy with co-accused Vijay Nair, highlighting his role in facilitating and arranging meetings with members of the South Group. Further, it said that Dhall was also prima facie involved in "recoupment of bribes/kickbacks" by issuing additional credit notes through Brindco Sales, out of the 12 per cent wholesale profit margin of his company since "in pursuance of the conspiracy, 6 per cent of the profit margin was agreed to be paid towards recoupment of the kickback or bribe amount".

Last month, the Delhi High Court had allowed the regular bail pleas of Dhall and businessman Amit Arora in the money laundering case lodged by the ED. Arora, Director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was earlier granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court on account of his "precarious medical condition".

