Delhi Exit Poll Results 2025: Major Setback for AAP, BJP Predicted to Return to Power After 27 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to return to power in Delhi after 27 years, according to multiple exit polls released on Wednesday. The projections suggest a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, who stepped down as chief minister last year amid corruption allegations.

According to the Times Now Navbharat-JVC exit poll, the BJP is expected to win between 39 and 45 seats, while AAP is projected to secure 22 to 31. Congress may get 0 to 2 seats, and other parties could win up to one seat.

News9-Matrize exit poll forecasts 35 to 40 seats for the BJP. AAP is predicted to win between 32 and 37 seats, while Congress may get 0 or 1 seat.

The ABP-Chanakya Strategies poll predicts that the BJP will win 39 to 44 seats. AAP is expected to secure 25 to 28 seats, and Congress could win between 2 and 3 seats.

The Republic-Matrize exit poll also projects 35 to 40 seats for the BJP. AAP is likely to win 32 to 37 seats, while Congress may get 0 or 1 seat.

A combined analysis of all exit polls indicates that the BJP is in a strong position to form the government in Delhi. However, the final results will be declared by the Election Commission on February 8.