Delhi Factory Fire: Blast After Massive Blaze in Karawal Nagar, 8 Engines at Spot

A massive fire broke out at a factory located in the Karawal Nagar area of Delhi on Thursday, April 24, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). After receiving the information, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently on the scene, working to douse the flames.

According to the DFS, a blast took place inside the factory due to fire, escalating concerns about potential damage and injuries. Firefighting operations are currently underway as firefighters work to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding structures.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident as of now. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in the Timber Market area of Kirti Nagar of the national capital. The articles store inside the factory were gutted in the blaze. The incident had reported at around 12.20 pm from the Kirti Nagar area.

Ten fire tenders were deployed to douse the raging flames. The fire department said a search operation was carried out after the blaze was extinguished, and no casualties were reported. However, the fire destroyed items stored on the first and second floors of the three-story building.