Delhi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Narela, 17 Bridges at Spot (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi's Narela on Wednesday, January 7. After receiving the information, at least 17 fire engines rushed to the scene and worked at the site to douse the blaze.

A video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the news agency IANS shows huge clouds of black smoke blowing out of the building, which further creates panic in the area. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of fire will be investigated after the cooling operation.

Visuals From the Spot

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Narela; 17 fire engines rush to the spot, no casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/EnOFXEAN7G — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2026

The incident occurred in a factory that manufactures shoes and slippers, factory outlet number B-2568 situated in the Narela Bhorgarh Industrial Area of ​​outer Delhi. At the time of the incident, the workers were present in the factory, but they managed to escape and save their lives. The fire engulfed all three floors of the factory. More than a dozen fire tenders are engaged in trying to extinguish the fire.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) immediately dispatched 17 fire tenders on receiving the call at around 12.07 to tackle the situation. Firefighting operations were actively pursued to control the blaze.