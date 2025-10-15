Delhi: Fake Closeup Toothpaste Racket Busted, 2 Arrested for Selling Duplicate Hindustan Unilever Products

A crime branch of Delhi Police busted a Hindustan Unilever's fake CloseUp Toothpaste manufacturing unit and seized products in the Burari area on Tuesday, October 14. The unit is involved in producing and distributing fake consumer goods.

A person associated with Hindustan Unilever gave information that fake products were manufactured by the company using the same packaging. "We received information that a duplicate product of Hindustan Unilever, Closeup, was being manufactured and sold in the market. Based on that information, we informed the designated police station," said the company's associate, Narendra Singh.

#WATCH | Delhi | The crime branch of Delhi police busted a racket in the Burari area, producing and distributing fake consumer goods. pic.twitter.com/L58qatZ0p5 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

After conducting raids at the manufacturing unit, police found over 25,000 tubes of fake CloseUp toothpaste, machines, packaging and other materials used for producing.

Also Read | Samsung seeking talent in India to boost AI chip design capabilities.

"A team arrived from there. The goods are still stored there. The owner is also here...At least 25,000 tubes are stored here, along with raw material," Narendra Singh told the news agency ANI.