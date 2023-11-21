Delhi filicide: Toddler dies as father slits throats of two sons, older boy critical

New Delhi, Nov 21 In a shocking case of filicide, a 36-year-old man allegedly slit the throats of his two small sons aged two and six with a kitchen knife, resulting in the death of the toddler, in northwest Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

Soon after the gruesome act, the father, identified as Rakesh Kumar, who works as an inverter mechanic, tried to commit suicide with the same knife at their house in JJ cluster in Wazirabad.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Monday and information regarding it was received at the Bharat Nagar Police Station from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, following which a police team was dispatched.

The police team found that the man and his two sons were admitted to the hospital by the family members where the two-year-old child Prince was declared brought dead, while Rakesh and his elder son Sarthik are in a critical condition.

“During the initial probe, it was revealed that after Rakesh’s wife went to the ground floor to meet her mother-in-law, he took this extreme step,” said a senior police officer.

“It appears, he took this step due to a family feud. A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is going on to ascertain the exact reason behind Rakesh’s step,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor