Delhi: Finance Ministry Officer Killed, Wife Critical After BMW Crash Near Dhaula Kuan

A tragic accident near Dhaula Kuan claimed the life of Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. Singh, a resident of Hari Nagar, was returning home on a motorcycle with his wife after visiting Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when a BMW rammed into their two-wheeler near Metro pillar number 57.

The impact hurled the couple against the central verge, after which they were further struck by a bus. Singh died on the spot while his wife sustained grievous injuries and remains in critical condition.

According to Delhi Police, the BMW, driven by a woman from Gurugram, overturned during the crash. Eyewitnesses confirmed she was at the wheel, accompanied by her husband. After the collision, the couple arranged a taxi to rush the victims to the hospital, where Singh was declared dead.

Both the accused also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The police have seized the vehicles, inspected the site with the crime and forensic teams, and confirmed that legal proceedings are underway.