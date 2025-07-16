Delhi Fire: 2 Dead, 2 Injured in Blaze at Building in Govindpura (Video)

Delhi Fire News: Two people died after a fire broke out in a building in East Delhi’s Govindpura on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The fire started around 8.45 p.m. and trapped ten people inside. According to IANS, police and fire brigade teams rescued six individuals. Four were taken to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, where two were declared dead and two remain under treatment.

According to the media reports, the deceased were identified as Tanveer and a woman named Nusrat. The two others, Faizal and Asif suffered serious burn injuries. Their condition is reported to be critical.

The fire was brought under control after nearly one hour and forty-five minutes. Cooling work continued late into the night to prevent any flare-up. Preliminary investigation suggests the fire may have started due to a short circuit. The exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

