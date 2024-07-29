Delhi Fire: 4–6 People Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Restaurant in INA Market (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a fast restaurant in Delhi's INA market in the early hours of Monday, July 29. According to the officials, four to six people have been injured in the incident.

Seven to eight firefighting vehicles are currently at the spot, and a dousing operation is underway. Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO), Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information of the fire at 3:20 am. 7-8 fire brigades have been sent here. Two restaurants caught fire and four-six people are reportedly injured. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More than required commercial cylinders were stored in the restaurant, which could have led to a major tragedy."

Visuals From Fire Accident Site

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out at a fast food restaurant in INA market. 8 fire tenders at the spot. Parts of the roof of the restaurant have collapsed. 4 to 6 people have been injured: Delhi Fire service pic.twitter.com/glnFOXqg60 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2024

More details are awaited.