Delhi Fire: 4 Killed in Chemical Factory Blaze Near Rithala Metro Station

Four people were killed in the fire that broke out in a chemical factory near the Rithala Metro Station in Delhi. According to the IANS, a total of 16 fire brigades at the spot to douse the fire. The blaze is still not fully under control as firefighters are struggling to douse the raging blaze.

According to the fire officer, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal, the Delhi Fire Services received a distress call at around 7:25 PM on Tuesday, June 24. He said that the emergency call was late as the blaze seemed to have erupted one hour before the fire crew arrived at the site.

Firefighters at Site

#WATCH | Delhi | Morning visuals from a factory near Rithala metro station, where a fire broke out yesterday. Fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/WNajeJ6FT4 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2025

Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Factory Near Rithala Metro Station, 15 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot.

"But when we arrived, we found that the fire had actually started almost an hour earlier. Out of fear, they delayed calling the fire brigade and first tried to control the fire themselves. Only when the entire factory was engulfed did they call us," Jaiswal told the news agency IANS.

To assist the firefighters to reached the fire point, a wall of the building at the chemical factory was also demolished with the help of a JCB. The area where the factory is situated surrounded by residential societies violation of rules and regulations.The cause of the fire is not yet known.