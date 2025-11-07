Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Plastic Warehouse Near Gate 1 of PVC Market; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot

A massive fire broke out in a plastic warehouse situated near Gate number one of PVC Market in Delhi on Thursday night, November 6. The warehouse is located in the Tikri Kalan industrial area in the national capital.

After receiving the information, at least ten fire brigades rushed to the scene and engaged in dousing operations. The fire department received a call about the fire incident at around 10 pm.

Delhi: A fire broke out near Gate 1 of the PVC market late Thursday night. Ten fire trucks were deployed to control the blaze in a plastic warehouse. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/NVhiNRG4jd — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2025

Also Read | Kolkata Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown Near Lalbazar; Thick Smoke Hampers Rescue Efforts.

A short circuit is suspected as the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported so far. Further information is awaited.